Attack on Taliban vehicle carrying military employees causes 5 casualties

An attack on a vehicle in western Afghanistan killed or injured five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces on Thursday, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"This morning, unknown armed men attacked a ... vehicle carrying medical personnel of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khowrazmi, referring to a Taliban military unit headquartered in the western province of Herat.