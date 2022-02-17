ASEAN's five-point peace agreement on the crisis in Myanmar

Malaysia&#039;s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Singapore&#039;s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodia&#039;s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia&#039;s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos&#039;s Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi porst for group photo as they attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos's Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi porst for group photo as they attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have urged Myanmar's military to follow a five-point "consensus" it agreed to last year at a crisis meeting of the bloc's leaders to address deadly unrest that followed a coup

Below is the peace commitment that Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and the leaders of ASEAN's nine other states signed at the Jakarta meeting, which came two months after the military launched a crackdown on opponents to its coup, prompting international condemnation and sanctions.

1. That all violence in Myanmar be halted immediately.

2. That parties concerned engage in constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

3. That a special envoy of the ASEAN chair facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

4. That ASEAN provide humanitarian assistance.

5. That the special envoy and delegation visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

