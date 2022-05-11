Amit Shah claims significant drop in ‘illegal migration’ from Bangladesh

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (10 May) claimed that the number of Bangladeshis migrating to Assam "illegally" has come down drastically over the last six years.

He while inspecting the India-Bangladesh border in the Mankachar sector of Assam made the remark crediting the BJP rule in the state for their moves to curb such infiltration.

Amit Shah said the figures indicate that the alleged influx of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Assam has dropped due to the Indian government standing firm on the efforts, reports Theshillongtimes.

"We had promised to curb influx before the elections. I visited the Bangladesh border yesterday and the figures indicate that the illegal influx from the neighbouring country has been curbed. The state government is standing firm against such infiltration, helping the Indian government stop the influx," the home minister said.

"Assam has closed doors for cattle smugglers," he added, lauding the campaigns also held against illegal infiltrators, land mafia, drug and human traffickers, and rhino poachers.