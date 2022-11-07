African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24hrs of release into larger enclosure

File photo. Due to decline in numbers over the years, the Cheetah is now classed as Critically Endangered in Kenya by the IUCN. Photo: Raúl Barrero

Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said.

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

The cheetahs – Freddie and Elton – were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on 5 November after being quarantined since 17 September.