Afghan Human Rights Commission says Taliban kills civilians and prisoners in Balkhab

South Asia

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:30 pm

Representational Image. Photo: ANI
Representational Image. Photo: ANI

The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission validated reports of civilian shootings in Balkhab, saying that the Taliban killed civilians and captives during a district-wide attack that displaced thousands.

Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan International, a local media outlet in Afghanistan said, "The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has confirmed reports of civilian shootings in Balkhab, saying that the Taliban killed civilians and prisoners during an attack on the district, displacing civilians" reports ANI.

"This is the fourth prestigious human rights organization to refer to the killing of civilians in Balkhab," it added.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, its atrocities on the people especially women have continued.

Earlier, Taliban forces in Herat province warned the shopkeepers not to allow women in their shops without a male guardian.

Taking to Twitter, local media said, " The #Taliban in #Herat province have warned shopkeepers not to allow women into their shops without Muharram (male guardian), and the group has expelled women who were shopping alone, sources said. The Taliban have called for this action to prevent "sin and immoral cases."

In May, the Taliban-led government issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women when being in public.

Women working in government agencies who break this rule will be dismissed, and the same measure will be applied to men if their wives or daughters do not follow the dress code.

In another clampdown on Afghan women, the Taliban have ordered girl students at the Herat University not to wear make-up and short clothes.

Taliban also issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes.

