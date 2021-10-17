9 dead as rains trigger landslides in India

South Asia

UNB
17 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:17 am

Related News

9 dead as rains trigger landslides in India

"Inclement weather is hampering rescue operations in some areas," the official said

UNB
17 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:17 am
Photo :UNB
Photo :UNB

At least nine people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said on Sunday.

Over a dozen others went missing as scores of houses were swept away in the districts of Kottayam and Idukki following flooding and landslides on Saturday.

Indian armed forces personnel have been carrying out rescue operations, alongside the National Disaster Response Force and the local police, since Saturday afternoon.

"So far, nine bodies have been recovered from under the debris but some 12 people are still missing," a state government official told the local media.

"Inclement weather is hampering rescue operations in some areas," the official said.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan held a high-level meeting on Saturday and asked officials of the two districts to ensure that all the displaced were shifted to camps.

"Masks, sanitisers, drinking water, medicines should be made available in camps," local media quoted the Chief Minister as telling the officials.

India's main opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is a lawmaker from the state of Kerala, took to social media to condole the deaths.

"My thoughts are with the people of Kerala. Please stay safe and follow all safety precautions," he tweeted.

Kerala and the western Indian state of Maharashtra have witnessed the heaviest monsoon rains this year. In Maharashtra, over 100 people died in landslides in July.

In August 2018, over 400 people died in Kerala in what was touted as the state's worst flooding in a century.

World+Biz

rain / Landslide / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025