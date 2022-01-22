8 Afghan resistance fighters killed by Taliban

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:44 pm

8 Afghan resistance fighters killed by Taliban

Waziri said Taliban forces also seized ammunition and machine guns from the NRF fighters

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:44 pm
Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters

At least eight resistance fighters from national opposition group were killed by Taliban in a firefight on Friday in the north of Afghanistan.

Though Taliban have denied facing organised resistance, the latest gun battle demonstrates armed opposition on the build against their hardline rule, reports AFP.

Fighters from the National Resistance Front (NRF), a group led by the son of legendary late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, fought Taliban forces in Balkh province.

Eight NRF fighters were killed in a "direct clash" with the Taliban, provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told reporters in an audio message.

Waziri said Taliban forces also seized ammunition and machine guns from the NRF fighters.

An NRF spokesman was yet to respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The fighting comes less than two weeks after Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks with Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, in Tehran.

After that summit an official for the resistance faction said the NRF and Taliban remained on "separate pages" with no prospect of reconciliation.

Massoud's NRF forces were the last to hold out against the Taliban takeover last year, retreating to the Panjshir Valley which fell in September, weeks after government troops capitulated.

The Panjshir Valley is famed as the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s, during their first stint in power.

Its most revered figure is Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the "Lion of Panjshir", who was assassinated by Al-Qaeda in 2001, two days before the 9/11 attacks.

His son has since picked up the mantle and there have been reports of his efforts to organise a resistance with other exiled Afghan leaders, which Taliban authorities had so far denied.

The Taliban have also faced resistance from the regional chapter of Islamic State, IS-Khorasan, an extremist group which aims to create a global caliphate.

