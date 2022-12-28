3 terrorists killed in encounter with Indian security forces in Jammu

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:08 am

Three terrorists were killed in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday morning at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu.

Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)
Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between the security forces and two-three terrorists broke out at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu following which additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot. There was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fires took place.

The truck driver fled the spot, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said. "We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done," Singh said.

The encounter was first reported by the residents who woke up to the sounds of five to six grenade blasts followed by a heavy exchange of fire.

The encounter comes after the police on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district -- averting a major terror plan. One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, officials said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

"IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," the police said in a statement.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces in a joint operation recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

