21 cases of JN.1 variant detected in India; doctors on alert, advise precaution

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 01:01 pm

21 cases of JN.1 variant detected in India; doctors on alert, advise precaution

Of the 21 cases, 19 have been detected in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 01:01 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Indian authorities are on alert amid the emergence of a new coronavirus subvariant JN.1, with the scientific community closely investigating the strain. A total of 21 Covid-19 cases of JN.1 sub-variant have been detected so far across India, according to NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on genome sequencing.

Of the 21 cases, 19 have been detected in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2. BA.2.86 lineage, first identified in August 2023, is phylogenetically distinct from the circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB lineages, including EG.5.1 and HK.3. BA.2.86 carries more than 30 mutations in the spike (5) protein, indicating a high potential for immune evasion, the ministry said.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest.

Doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital have advised to remain alert regarding this new variant but stressed there is no need to panic.

Dr Rohit Kumar, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said, "Covid is an RNA virus that changes its form from time to time, and new variants of it emerge. And now a new variant has emerged, which has been named JN.1. However, not a single case has come to light in the capital, Delhi yet."

"We are on alert, keeping an eye on the Corona cases. Testing of patients is also being done, and the patients who are coming positive are also being sent for genome sequencing. So that new variants can also be detected, but till now no case of new variants has been reported in Delhi," Dr Kumar said.

The doctor, however, cautioned against ignoring any symptoms in patients during this period.

"If there is a sore throat, cough, cold, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, consult the doctor immediately. Especially those already suffering from respiratory diseases and asthma patients need to take special care. The doctor mentioned that during this season, individuals with serious diseases should be more careful, as those dying due to Covid often have pre-existing serious conditions such as heart disease and diabetes," he added.

