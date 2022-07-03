10 killed in India's Bihar due to lightning

10 killed in India&#039;s Bihar due to lightning

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least 10 people as thunderstorms lashed several districts across Bihar on Saturday.

Saran district reported six deaths, while Siwan, Hajipur, Banka and Gopalganj districts reported one death each till the evening, said an official of the state disaster management department.

Bihar reported 26 lightning deaths between June 24 to July 1, official data show.

Heavy rainfall occurred in several places in north-central and south-west parts of the state, while moderate showers took place at many places over north-central, south-central and south-west parts in the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre.

Barauni received 93.2mm rain, Mohania 86.6mm, Birpur 68.8mm, Ghosi 65.4mm and Harnaut 59.2mm in the past 24 hours, the weather office said.

The state would continue to receive heavy rains, meteorologists said.

"As per current numerical model, easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state at the speed of 8 to 10 km per hour. A cyclonic circulation has formed over Bangladesh which is extended up to 7.6km above mean level, tilting south-westwards," said Kamini Kumari, an official at

Patna Meteorological Centre. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha and neighbouring states in the next 48 hours."

"As a result, the southern districts of the state are expected to receive widespread rain at many places, whereas northern districts may experience scattered rain at few places till July 4," she said.

The weather office has issued yellow alert for heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in the state till July 4.

The state is expected to receive normal to below normal rain this month, the Met department said in its monthly forecast on July 1.

