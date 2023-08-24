South African president to announce new BRICS members on Thursday

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:43 am

Related News

South African president to announce new BRICS members on Thursday

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership's principles, requirements and procedure

BSS/AFP
24 August, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:43 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the names of countries that will be invited to join the BRICS group of nations as full-fledged members after BRICS leaders complete their discussion on the issue on Thursday morning.

South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal told TASS on Wednesday that the leaders "will tomorrow morning have a further meeting to finalize the list of countries, and thereafter there will be a press conference tomorrow morning when President Ramaphosa will formally announce the list of countries that have been agreed to by all of the BRICS countries."

"Our leaders had a discussion last night based on the recommendation of ministers," he explained. "It was quite an extensive discussion, because expansion has to be a carefully considered position, and they continued discussion today, and they have now reached consensus on expansion."

The diplomat underscored that BRICS expansion criteria had already been "finalized and adopted by consensus by our leaders."

"So that process is finalized, which has made it possible for them now to finalize countries that they [the leaders] will consider for full membership. So by tomorrow morning, that's the last meeting they will have. They will finalize the consultation on which countries they agree on, and there will be a formal announcement tomorrow morning," Sooklal said.

He added that the work on BRICS expansion criteria was actively conducted at various levels since last year.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership's principles, requirements and procedure.

BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

2h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

1d | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

14h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

18h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

19h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19