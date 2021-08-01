Some wildfires rage on in Turkey, although most have been contained

World+Biz

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:56 pm

Some wildfires rage on in Turkey, although most have been contained

Fanned by sweltering heat and winds, fires were still blazing in Manavgat in the south and Marmaris in the west, Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:56 pm
Locals try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk
Locals try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Firefighters in Turkey battled on Sunday to control five wildfires including ones in the coastal resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris, but most of the dozens of blazes that erupted in the last five days have been contained, authorities said.

Fanned by sweltering heat and winds, fires were still blazing in Manavgat in the south and Marmaris in the west, Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said.

But firefighters had contained a blaze that erupted on Saturday in the popular resort of Bodrum on the Aegean coast, which prompted the evacuation of some residential areas and hotels, Pakdemirli said.

Some 107 of the 112 fires that broke out in the past five days had been contained as of Sunday morning, according to Forestry Ministry data.

Since Wednesday six people have died because of the fires across southern and western Turkey and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan have been deployed to help local firefighters.

In neighbouring Greece, authorities warned the public against unnecessary work and travel on Friday as temperatures hit 40 C (104 F) in Athens. The ancient Acropolis, its most visited monument, was briefly forced to close.

On the Italian island of Sicily, firemen said on Saturday they were battling for a second straight day wildfires that reached the town of Catania, forcing people to leave their homes and the local airport to temporarily shut down.

Turkey Wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house