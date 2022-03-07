Some 5 mln people could flee Ukraine, EU's Borrell says

World+Biz

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

Some 5 mln people could flee Ukraine, EU's Borrell says

"We must prepare to receive around five million people ... We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people," Josep Borrell said

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference on the EU&#039;s cybersecurity strategy, in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy, in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.

"We must prepare to receive around five million people ... We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France. "We will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything," he said.

Borrell also pledged more scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have supported Russia diplomatically or abstained from criticising Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Josep Borrell / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

7h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

8h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

4h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

4h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

4h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market