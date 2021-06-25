Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

World+Biz

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 08:11 pm

Related News

Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

McAfee's lawyer Javier Villalba said he would request a second autopsy at the request of the McAfee family

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 08:11 pm
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo

The widow of software mogul John McAfee blamed US authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal.

Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.

"His last words to me were 'I love you and I will call you in the evening', those words are not words of someone who is suicidal," she told reporters outside the Barcelona-area Brians 2 jail where her husband had been held since October.

"I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead," she said, adding that he planned to appeal against Spain's high court ruling that authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

"I don't believe he did this, I will get answers," she said.

The court ruling was published on Wednesday a few hours before the news of his death.

McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the family was awaiting the results of an official autopsy, but he would request a second, independent autopsy as instructed by the McAfee family, who he said could take legal action once the investigation into the death was concluded.

software / entrepreneur / John McAfee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme