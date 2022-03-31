Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
31 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats

BSS/AFP
31 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:29 am
Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats

Slovakia, a member of the European Union, said Wednesday it had decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats based on information provided by intelligence services. 

The move comes a day after fellow EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic all announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Other countries, including the United States and Poland, had earlier also expelled Russian diplomats. 

Slovakia will "reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Bratislava by 35," foreign ministry spokesman Juraj Tomaga told AFP.

"We regret that following the previous expulsions of Russian diplomats in the last couple of years, the Russian diplomatic mission has not shown any interest in operating correctly in Slovakia," he added.

Slovakia had already expelled three Russian diplomats for espionage earlier this month.

In August 2020, Bratislava also expelled three Russian diplomats for "a serious crime," with local media reporting a possible link with the killing of a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park.

 Two years ago, local media reports said there were up to 45 officially recognised Russian diplomats in Slovakia. It is unclear how many remain today.

Slovakia / Russian diplomat / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

28m | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

1h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

53m | Videos
Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

1h | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

4h | Videos
Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online