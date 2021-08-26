Situation in Kabul may descend into one 'we can't control': Macron

Situation in Kabul may descend into one 'we can't control': Macron

He called for caution before the situation descended into one "that we can't control" and added that the situation around the airport remains very dangerous

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the situation has "profoundly deteriorated" in Afghanistan.

He called for caution before the situation descended into one "that we can't control" and added that the situation around the airport remains very dangerous, reports the BBC.

