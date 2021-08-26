Situation in Kabul may descend into one 'we can't control': Macron
He called for caution before the situation descended into one "that we can't control" and added that the situation around the airport remains very dangerous
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the situation has "profoundly deteriorated" in Afghanistan.
He called for caution before the situation descended into one "that we can't control" and added that the situation around the airport remains very dangerous, reports the BBC.