Situation around Ukraine may lead to Third World War: Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US 28 February, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Phoo

The Ukrainian crisis may evolve into Third World War, former US president Donald Trump told his supporters in South Carolina.

"This could lead, by the way, this could lead to World War III, I see what's happening," he said in a speech broadcast by the Newsmax channel, reports CNN.

Trump said that Russia "is not going to stop" in achieving its goals, but the US administration does not have "anybody to talk to" Moscow, in particular to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure, therefore there are no threats to the civilian population.

Subsequently, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and some other countries announced sanctions against Russian companies and individuals. On 8 March, US President Joe Biden signed a decree to prohibit imports of fuel from Russia and new investments into Russia's energy sector.