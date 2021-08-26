Shots fired as Italian military plane left Kabul airport, Afghan forces say fired to disperse crowds

Reuters
26 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 07:50 pm

Shots fired as Italian military plane left Kabul airport, Afghan forces say fired to disperse crowds

The plane was not damaged in the incident

An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shots were fired at an Italian military C-130 transport plane on Thursday as it flew out of Kabul airport, a source at Italy's Defence Ministry said.

The plane was not damaged in the incident, the source added.

An Italian journalist traveling on the flight told Sky 24 TG that the plane had been carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire minutes after take off.

However, later Afghan government source, quoting intelligence reports, said that forces  shot into the air to disperse crowds near Kabul airport on Thursday and did not fire at an Italian military transport plane.

