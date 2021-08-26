Shots fired as Italian military plane left Kabul airport, Afghan forces say fired to disperse crowds
Shots were fired at an Italian military C-130 transport plane on Thursday as it flew out of Kabul airport, a source at Italy's Defence Ministry said.
The plane was not damaged in the incident, the source added.
An Italian journalist traveling on the flight told Sky 24 TG that the plane had been carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire minutes after take off.
However, later Afghan government source, quoting intelligence reports, said that forces shot into the air to disperse crowds near Kabul airport on Thursday and did not fire at an Italian military transport plane.