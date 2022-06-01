Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university

01 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university

01 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An elderly woman was killed and two males wounded when an argument between two females erupted into gunfire Tuesday at a university campus after a high school graduation there, New Orleans police said.

The males received wounds that were not life-threatening — one hit in a shoulder, the other in a leg, authorities told news outlets.

The gunfire occurred near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School held its high school graduation Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly told reporters he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.

Three people were being questioned, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the shooting came two weeks after four people were wounded in a shooting outside another high school graduation at Southeastern Louisiana University.

"Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice," Edwards said. "We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren't able to acquire or keep firearms.

"In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order."

