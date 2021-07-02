'Shocked' Mitsubishi Electric CEO to quit over data deceit

World+Biz

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 06:09 pm

Related News

'Shocked' Mitsubishi Electric CEO to quit over data deceit

"I am shocked by this," Takeshi Sugiyama told a news conference, at which he apologised for the falsification

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 06:09 pm
A logo of Mitsubishi Electric Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files
A logo of Mitsubishi Electric Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Mitsubishi Electric's CEO said he will step down to take responsibility for "three decades of systematic deceit" during which the Japanese firm falsified inspection data for air conditioners and brake compressors used in trains.

The admission by Mitsubishi (6503.T), whose products range from air conditioners and vacuum cleaners to industrial printers and satellites, further dents Japan's reputation for high-quality manufacturing, already tarnished by other cases of companies falsifying or covering up test data.

"I am shocked by this," Takeshi Sugiyama told a news conference, at which he apologised for the falsification and promised to appoint a successor as early as this month once he had helped coordinate the company's response to the problem.

Sugiyama, who became CEO in 2018 and has been with Mitsubishi for more than four decades, said on Friday he regretted not informing shareholders at its annual meeting on 29 June.

Mitsubishi management was aware of the air conditioner data problem two weeks before and knew about the air compressor falsifications the day before shareholders met, but chose not to release the information until 30 June, he said.

The latest corporate scandal comes amid heightened concern over corporate governance in Japan after an investigation found managers at Toshiba Corp (6502.T), another well-established conglomerates, had colluded with the trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders.

Japan's economy and trade minister, Hiroshi Kajiyama, said earlier that the government would act if it found that Mitsubishi had broken any laws or regulations.

Mitsubishi said the equipment supplied with falsified inspection data posed no safety risk, and although it breached contracts with customers, did not break any laws.

The company said it would release a full report in September, alongside measures to deal with the problem.

In the 35 years that Mitsubishi falsified inspection data, it supplied 84,600 air conditioning units to 80 rail companies.

It said it shipped 1,500 compressors, used in train brakes and doors, including in Japan's high-speed bullet trains, to 20 mostly domestic companies.

Mitsubishi Electric / CEO / quit / Data deceit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

23h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce