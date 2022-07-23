Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

People lay flowers on a flower offering at Abe at Zojoji Temple, where the vigil and funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, will be held, in Tokyo, Japan July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on 8 July and opened fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until 29 November, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.