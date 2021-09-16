Shamima Begum says she will forever regret joining ISIS

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 05:48 pm

Related News

Shamima Begum says she will forever regret joining ISIS

Now 22, Shamima lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 05:48 pm
Shamima Begum says she will forever regret joining ISIS

Shamima Begum, one of three London schoolgirls who left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State group, has spoken about her 'regret' over her actions.

Now 22, Shamima lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, reports the BBC.

The baby later died of pneumonia and Shamima said she had previously lost two other children.

After she was found, the then home secretary, Sajid Javid, cancelled her British citizenship on security grounds.

Josh Baker from the "I'm Not A Monster" podcast spoke to Shamima Begum as part of a forthcoming podcast series for BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Europe

UK / Shamima Begum / ISIS / ISIS bride

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents