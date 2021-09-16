Shamima Begum says she will forever regret joining ISIS

Shamima Begum, one of three London schoolgirls who left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State group, has spoken about her 'regret' over her actions.

Now 22, Shamima lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, reports the BBC.

The baby later died of pneumonia and Shamima said she had previously lost two other children.

After she was found, the then home secretary, Sajid Javid, cancelled her British citizenship on security grounds.

Josh Baker from the "I'm Not A Monster" podcast spoke to Shamima Begum as part of a forthcoming podcast series for BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.