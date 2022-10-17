Several blasts rock Kyiv, hit by kamikaze drones

World+Biz

Reuters
17 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

Several blasts rock Kyiv, hit by kamikaze drones

Reuters
17 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:35 am
SMOKE IN THE AIR This satellite image shows damage to a Samsung office building and a power station in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv after a Russian attack on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES IMAGE VIA AP
SMOKE IN THE AIR This satellite image shows damage to a Samsung office building and a power station in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv after a Russian attack on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES IMAGE VIA AP

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The capital of Kyiv was hit by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on Telegram.

"Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on October 10.

Top News

Russian invasion / kyiv / blasts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

43m | Panorama
Will Shashi Tharoor be under the tutelage of the Gandhis if he wins the presidency by chance? Photo: Reuters

Is Congress equipped for a Party President like Shashi Tharoor?

1h | Thoughts
Ben Bernanke. Sketch: TBS

How a financial crisis can turn into a Great Depression

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

14h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

14h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

15h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine