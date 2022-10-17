Several blasts rock Kyiv, hit by kamikaze drones

SMOKE IN THE AIR This satellite image shows damage to a Samsung office building and a power station in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv after a Russian attack on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES IMAGE VIA AP

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The capital of Kyiv was hit by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on Telegram.

"Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on October 10.