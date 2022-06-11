Seven bodies found at scene of helicopter crash in Italy

World+Biz

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Seven bodies found at scene of helicopter crash in Italy

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:33 pm
Fire brigade perform a search operation for a helicopter that vanished on Thursday with seven people aboard, including four Turkish businessmen, on the Apennines, Italy, June 10, 2022. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
Fire brigade perform a search operation for a helicopter that vanished on Thursday with seven people aboard, including four Turkish businessmen, on the Apennines, Italy, June 10, 2022. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Rescuers have found the bodies of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Italy, local authorities said on Saturday, two days after the aircraft disappeared from radar screens.

The helicopter had taken off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it was lost in bad weather over a remote area.

"The rescuers have found dead the seven passengers from the helicopter, four of Turkish and two of Lebanese nationality, who were on a business trip to Italy. As well as the Italian pilot," the prefect's office in the city of Modena said in a statement.

The helicopter was found in a mountainous area on the border between Tuscany and the Emilia Romagna region, the statement said.

Prosecutors have cordoned off the area as part of the investigation into the incident.

"We got the coordinates, we went to the site and found everything burnt. The helicopter is basically inside a valley, near a stream," a rescuer said in a video posted on the Italian Air Force Twitter account.

The Turkish businessmen worked for Eczacibasi Consumer Products, a subsidiary of major Turkish industrial group Eczacibasi. They had been attending a paper technologies fair in Italy, the company said in a statement. 

The helicopter was an AW119 Koala manufactured by defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI), a person close to the matter told Reuters.

The ANSA news agency reported it was owned by transport and aeronautic maintenance company Avio Helicopters, based in Thiene, in northern Italy.

Avio Helicopters was not immediately available for comment.

plane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

7h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

9h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

19m | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

1h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

2h | Videos
The way graffiti makes people feel

The way graffiti makes people feel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions