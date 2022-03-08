Second Russian general killed in war, Ukraine says

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:33 am

A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

Another Russian general, Andrei Sukhovetsky, also a deputy commander of the 41st army, was reported killed at the end of February.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

