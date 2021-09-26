German conservatives, social democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor

World+Biz

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 10:30 pm

Related News

German conservatives, social democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor

"That hurts," CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak told ARD after publication of the exit polls

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
A man casts his vote for the general elections, in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man casts his vote for the general elections, in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday's national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power.

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote, their weakest result in a post-war federal election and on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD showed. Other exit polls showed the SPD marginally ahead.

"That hurts," CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak told ARD after publication of the exit polls.

Attention will now shift to informal discussions - likely with the Greens, on 15%, and liberal Free Democrats (FDP), on 11% - followed by more formal coalition negotiations, which could take months, leaving Merkel in charge in a caretaker role.

After a domestic-focused election campaign, Berlin's allies in Europe and beyond may have to wait for months before they can see whether the new German government is ready to engage on foreign issues to the extent they would like.

Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the vote an era-changing event to set the future course of Europe's largest economy.

The election pitted Armin Laschet, of the CDU, against Olaf Scholz of the SPD, the finance minister in Merkel's |grand coalition" who won all three televised debates between the leading candidates.

Both the conservatives and the FDP reject a European "debt union" and want to ensure that joint European Union borrowing to finance the bloc's coronavirus recovery package remains a one-off. The SPD has talked about taking steps towards a fiscal union.

The Greens favour a common European fiscal policy to support investment in the environment, research, infrastructure and education.

Top News / Europe

German Election

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

5h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

5h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives