Scientists hope to bring back extinct Tasmanian tiger

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Scientists hope to bring back extinct Tasmanian tiger

The tiger can be recreated using stem cells and gene-editing technology. The first thylacine could be brought back to the wild over the next 10 years

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:29 am
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

Researchers in Australia and the United States have started a multi-million dollar project to revive the extinct Tasmanian tiger, the last of which had died in 1930s called a thylacine.

The tiger can be recreated using stem cells and gene-editing technology. The first thylacine could be brought back to the wild over the next 10 years, said researchers.

But some experts are skeptical of the process and opposed saying suggest de-extinction is just science fiction.

The thylacine earned its nickname of Tasmanian tiger for the stripes along its back - but it was actually a marsupial, the type of Australian mammal that raises its young in a pouch.

The group of Australian and US scientists plan to take stem cells from a living marsupial species with similar DNA, and then use gene-editing technology to "bring back" the extinct species - or an extremely close approximation of it, reports BBC.

It would represent a remarkable achievement for the researchers attempting it, and require a number of scientific breakthroughs.

"I now believe that in 10 years' time we could have our first living baby thylacine since they were hunted to extinction close to a century ago," said Professor Andrew Pask, who is leading the research from the University of Melbourne.

The population of Tasmanian tigers declined when humans arrived in Australia tens of thousands of years ago, and again when dingoes - a species of wild dog - appeared.

Eventually, the marsupial only roamed free on the island of Tasmania, and was ultimately hunted to extinction.

The last captive Tasmanian tiger died at Hobart Zoo in 1936.

If scientists were to succeed in reviving the animal it would mark the first "de-extinction" event in history, but many outside experts are doubtful of the science behind it.

"De-extinction is a fairytale science," Associate Professor Jeremy Austin from the Australian Centre for Ancient DNA told the Sydney Morning Herald, adding that the project is "more about media attention for the scientists and less about doing serious science".

The idea of bringing back the Tasmanian tiger has been around for more than 20 years. In 1999, the Australian Museum started to pursue a project to clone the animal, and various attempts have been made at intervals ever since to extract or rebuild viable DNA from samples.

This latest project is a partnership between scientists at the University of Melbourne and Texas-based company Colossal.

The US firm made headlines last year with its plans to use similar gene editing technology to bring the woolly mammoth back to life - a technological feat yet to be pulled off.

Science / Top News

extinction / Scientists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

23h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

15m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

20m | Videos
The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

20m | Videos
A month only for eating sandwiches

A month only for eating sandwiches

25m | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador