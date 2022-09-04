Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico

World+Biz

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:14 am
The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen at a gas station in Mexico City August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen at a gas station in Mexico City August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions.

Three satellites recorded images of methane plumes at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field cluster in the Gulf of Mexico during six days between Aug 5 and Aug 29, said Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, a scientist from the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

During these days, some 44,064 tons of methane were released into the atmosphere from the Zaap oil field in another "ultraemission", Irakulis-Loitxate estimated. This is equivalent to 3.7 million tons of CO2.

Reuters was unable to determine the cause of the leak but experts have expressed concern over ailing infrastructure.

It comes after a peer-reviewed research paper in June, on which Irakulis-Loitxate was the lead author, uncovered a massive methane leak last December at the same oil field cluster, Mexico's largest by production volume. read more

The work is part of a wider study funded by the European Space Agency, in which scientists are working to detect and quantify human-made emissions from space.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is considered a much more potent driver of global warming in the short-term than carbon dioxide because it traps more heat in the atmosphere.

Pemex and the energy ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is under increasing pressure to clean up operations at Petroleos Mexicanos, as the world's most indebted oil company is formally known.

Lopez Obrador has pushed for Pemex to increase oil production but critics warn the drive is causing an environmental disaster with the company's ageing infrastructure and under-investment. read more

In June, the president promised to tackle methane emissions from the oil and gas sector after meeting US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Opposition Senator Xochitl Galvez, with whom Reuters shared the findings, said she would file a new complaint to a government watchdog and environmental regulators over the issue.

Galvez demanded an independent inquiry and also filed complaints to the watchdog and regulators following the Reuters story in June on the earlier methane leak.

"It's really alarming what is happening," Galvez said. "Pemex should be stripped of its rights to operate it."

Natural gas that comes to the surface as a byproduct of oil exploration and production is routinely burnt off, or flared, to reduce methane's harmful impact on the environment.

But the direct release of methane on this scale is unusual and environmentally catastrophic, experts said.

Releasing natural gas directly into the atmosphere, or venting, is illegal under Mexico's hydrocarbon law; it is only permitted when done for security reasons.

Irakulis-Loitxate said Pemex had been venting "vast amounts of methane" when the flare was not lit.

"In December, the flaring shut down, and they were venting gas almost constantly for 17 days," she said. "This time, however, they have been venting and flaring gas intermittently during the whole month."

Irakulis-Loitxate said the data does not establish whether it has been fixed.

To get a fuller picture of the event, she further evaluated another set of data taken by a fourth satellite that detects fire radiation and provides daily data. It fills in the gaps where there is no information from the other satellites.

During the gas venting periods, the satellite did not detect the radiation that would have been emitted by the flares, she said, confirming the flare was indeed off.

Pemex has not publicly addressed the findings. Two sources familiar with operations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to Reuters the platform was having issues.

The share of natural gas that comes to the surface as a byproduct increases as older fields, like the ones in the Gulf of Mexico, are being depleted.

Petroleum reservoir geologists said this poses operational challenges - and more natural gas is wasted as a result.
 

environment / Methane emission / Mexico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

30m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

4h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

13h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman