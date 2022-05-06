Scholz, Biden agree to not acknowledge Russian territorial gains

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 10:17 am

Scholz, Biden agree to not acknowledge Russian territorial gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden meet ahead of a G7 summit in Brussels, March 24, 2022. Michael Kappeler /Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden meet ahead of a G7 summit in Brussels, March 24, 2022. Michael Kappeler /Pool via REUTERS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a call on Thursday they would not recognize any Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

The two leaders also denounced "recent comments of the Russian leadership seeking to discredit the democratically legitimized Ukrainian leadership," the spokesperson said.

"They agreed that Ukraine needed to be further substantially and continuously supported in the practice of its legitimate right to self defence," the spokesperson added.

Biden "welcomed Germany's provision of security assistance and recent pledge of additional humanitarian aid, as well as their close partnership throughout this crisis," the White House said in its statement on the call.

