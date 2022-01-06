Saudi Arabia sets 10-day mandatory interval between two Umrahs

Hajj pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia; File Photo

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set an interval of 10 days between the issuance of two Umrah permits for pilgrims of all age groups.

A pilgrim, who obtained a permit to perform Umrah, can book an appointment for a second Umrah through the Eatmarna or Tawakkalna applications at the end of the specified 10-day period after the performance of the first Umrah, reports the Saudi Gazette.

The ministry gave this clarification on its Twitter account in response to a query on this matter.

The ministry attributed this restriction to the recent re-imposition of the coronavirus health precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at the Two Holy Mosques following a surge in coronavirus cases, especially the new mutated Omicron variant.

Saudi Arabia earlier imposed a gap of 15 days between the performances of two Umrah pilgrimages but canceled it later in October 2021.

The Saudi authorities have lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions and started allowing the performance of Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques and visit Al-Rawda Sharif at the Prophet's Mosque to their full capacity effective from 17 October following a directive of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

All domestic and foreign pilgrims and worshipers who are aged 12 or above and have an immune health status on their Tawakkalna application after completing vaccines against coronavirus will be allowed to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.