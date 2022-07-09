Saudi Arabia, Middle Eastern countries celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with various countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and America are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today.

Saudi King Salman delivered a speech on Saturday (9 July) greeting citizens, residents, pilgrims and all Muslims in the world on Eid-ul-Adha, reports the Saudi Gazette.

Last year, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were canceled in Muslim-majority countries such as Mauritania, Morocco, Oman and Tunisia due to Covid restrictions. However, this year, the restrictions were lifted.

In addition to the Middle East, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are celebrating Eid al-Adha today.

The Muslim community is also celebrating Eid today in several countries in Europe, Africa and North America.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, on Sunday (10 July).

as the moon for the month of Zilhajj, on the Islamic calendar was sighted on Thursday.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar.