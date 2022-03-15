Saudi Arabia invites China's Xi to visit

World+Biz

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 08:25 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 08:29 am

Related News

Saudi Arabia invites China's Xi to visit

The visit could help the kingdom deepen its ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 08:25 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 08:29 am
Picture: Coolected from Reuters
Picture: Coolected from Reuters

Saudi Arabia has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the kingdom in a trip that could happen as soon as May, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The visit could help the kingdom deepen its ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington.

Since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and the United States has been tested by Riyadh's human rights record, particularly in light of the war in Yemen and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an interview with The Atlantic published earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he did not care whether Biden misunderstood things about him. 

Saudi Arabia is planning to replicate the warm reception it gave to former US President Donald Trump in 2017 when he visited the kingdom on his first trip abroad as president, the Journal report said.

"The crown prince and Xi are close friends and both understand that there is huge potential for stronger ties," the report quoted a Saudi official as saying. "It is not just 'They buy oil from us and we buy weapons from them'."

Saudi government and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Top News / China / Middle East

china / USA / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

18h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

21h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

21h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion