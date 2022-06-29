Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 9 July

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that Eid-ul-Adha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated on 9 July.

According to the statement of the court, the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah has been confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh, on Wednesday evening. Accordingly, Thursday, June 30, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

Several Muslim countries announced the beginning of their celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha either on 9 July or 10 July, depending on the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.

Meanwhile in Bangladesh, a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Thursday to fix the date of Eid-ul-Adha.