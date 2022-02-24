Sanctions will be of the same level of aggression as Russia's attack: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he participates in a media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 7, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will hit Russia with sanctions of the same level of aggression as the country is guilty of.

He says Russia could expect tough sanctions that would hit its military, its economy and its energy sector, reports BBC.

"We will back Ukraine without hesitation, and we will take our responsibility to protect the sovereignty and the security of our European allies."

"The events of last night mark a turning point in the history of Europe," said Macron in a televised address to the French nation, standing before French, European Union and Ukrainian flags.

"We will respond to this act of war without weakness, with calm, determination and unity," he added.