Samsung stops shipments to Russia over attack on Ukraine

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
05 March, 2022, 02:15 pm

Samsung stops shipments to Russia over attack on Ukraine

Samsung Electronics has stopped shipments to Russia amid Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments," Samsung said in a statement on Saturday.

"We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps," the company said.

It will also donate $6 million to humanitarian efforts around the region, the statement said.

Samsung is the most popular brand for handsets in Russia, with a 30% market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, data provider Counterpoint said. China's Xiaomi has a 23% market share, followed by Apple with 13%, Counterpoint said.

The brand joins technology giants including Apple, Intel and Microsoft to stop sales or pause business and services in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

