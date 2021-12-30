Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

World+Biz

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:05 pm

Related News

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Workers in protective suits stand at an entrance to a university&#039;s residential area under lockdown following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Workers in protective suits stand at an entrance to a university's residential area under lockdown following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

* Xian lockdown adds to global supply chain snags

* Samsung, Micron warn lockdown could hit their memory chip plants

* Micron expects delay in supply of DRAM memory chips

* Samsung has 2 major production lines making NAND flash products

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict Covid-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area.

The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the pandemic.

The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.

The stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site, Micron added.

Samsung Electronics also said on Wednesday that it would temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in data centres, smartphones and other tech gadgets.

Seoul-based analysts said chips made in Samsung's Xian NAND plant mainly go to China with limited shipments heading overseas. Some of the biggest demand for the kind of chips made in the plant come from Chinese server companies, they added.

Chinese officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving Xian from Dec. 23, in line with Beijing's drive to immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Xian is the biggest seen by any Chinese city this year, with over 1,100 cases in total during the latest flare-up.

"We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products," Micron said in a blog post.

"We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network," the company said.

Micron added that it was working to minimize the risk of virus transmission and had employed measures including physical distancing and on-site testing and was encouraging vaccination.

Samsung's memory chip operation in Xian is one of the largest foreign projects in China. The tech giant has two production lines in Xian making advanced NAND Flash products, which account for 42.5% of its total NAND flash memory production capacity and 15.3% of the overall global output capacity, according to analysis provider TrendForce.

Samsung said in a late October earnings call that it had entered the July-September quarter with low inventory of NAND chips, and intended to normalise levels during that quarter.

It is expected to announce October-December earnings results in January. 

Samsung / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

44m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec