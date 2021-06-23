‘Sabotage attack’ on Iranian nuclear building foiled - media

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 10:19 pm

Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said a drone tried to attack the building. Another report said no “loss of life or property damage” was inflicted

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the United Nations headquarters in Vienna June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the United Nations headquarters in Vienna June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

A sabotage attempt against a building belonging to the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization has been foiled, Iranian media reported.

An Iranian news site close to security services said authorities thwarted a "sabotage attack" on the country's civilian nuclear programme on Wednesday, without providing further information, reports the Al Jazeera. 

Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said a drone tried to attack the building. Another report said no "loss of life or property damage" was inflicted.

Nournews, a website believed to be close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported the attack was halted "before causing any damage to the building".

"Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the facts surrounding the incident," said Nournews.

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the Nournews report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the matter with the media.

No further details on the nature of the sabotage attempt or how it was averted were given.

Iran's English-Language Press TV reported "the hostile attempt occurred on early Wednesday, but did not result in any casualties or damage owing to tight security precautions adopted following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites and scientists".

