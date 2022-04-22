S Korea's Moon urges N Korea's Kim to commit to inter-Korea talks under new leader
Moon sent a letter to Kim, his last as president to the North Korean leader, in which he said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue
South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in has asked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stay committed to inter-Korean cooperation, saying restarting dialogue was now up to the incoming government of Yoon Suk-yeol, Moon's spokeswoman said on Friday.
Moon sent a letter to Kim, his last as president to the North Korean leader, in which he said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue, and expressed hope for a swift restart of denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee told a briefing.