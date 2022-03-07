S Korea ruling party leader hospitalised after attack at rally

Song Young-gil, the special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil was rushed to a hospital on Monday after being attacked by an unidentified man while campaigning for the party's presidential candidate, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The unidentified elderly man struck Song in the head with a hammer-like object while the party leader campaigned in Seoul for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Song was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a party official was quoted as saying.

The assailant was suppressed at the scene and handed over to the police.

The accident occurred two days ahead of South Korea's presidential election to be held on Wednesday.