S Korea, Germany hold energy talks in Qatar amid Ukraine conflict

World+Biz

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

S Korea, Germany hold energy talks in Qatar amid Ukraine conflict

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 08:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

German and South Korean officials held talks in gas-rich Qatar on Sunday, underlining efforts by major energy importers to find alternatives to Russian supplies amid disruptions to oil and gas markets caused by the Ukraine war.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck for talks on bilateral cooperation focusing on the energy sector, the state Qatar News Agency reported.

The Gulf Arab state is the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas and holds the third largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.

Kim also met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani for talks touching on investment, energy, health, agriculture, security and sports, especially the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha, QNA said.

Global Economy

Germany / south korea / qatar / energy talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

8h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

10h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

1h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

1h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

1h | Videos
US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh