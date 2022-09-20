Russia's referendums 'won't change anything,' Ukraine's Kuleba says

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 08:59 pm

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Moscow's planned referendums seeking to annex additional territory in Ukraine will have no impact, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after Russian-backed officials in some Ukrainian territories unfurled the requests.

"The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything," Kuleba said in response to reporters' questions at the start of a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

