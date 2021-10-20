Russia's Putin approves nationwide one-week workplace shutdown from 30 October

World+Biz

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 06:39 pm

Related News

Russia's Putin approves nationwide one-week workplace shutdown from 30 October

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 06:39 pm
Medical specialists walk inside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Medical specialists walk inside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said this period, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.

Authorities across the country have made moves to curb the spread of the virus, reflecting a growing sense of urgency as they confront widespread public reluctance to get injected with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Coronavirus chronicle

Putin / Russia Covid 19 death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams