Russia's Navalny wins EU rights prize

World+Biz

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 07:15 pm

Related News

Russia's Navalny wins EU rights prize

The largest group in the European Parliament, the EPP Group, announced the prize on Twitter

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment.

The largest group in the European Parliament, the EPP Group, announced the prize on Twitter.

Moscow denies any wrongdoing and accuses the EU of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Past winners of the 50,000 euro ($59,000) Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, include South African president Nelson Mandela, Venezuela's democratic opposition and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Navalny / Alexei Navalny / Kremlin critic Navalny / EU rights prize / EPP Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams