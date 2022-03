Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey.

The meeting comes as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, reports BBC.

Ukraine says rocket attacks have continued on residential areas in several cities, and that the capital Kyiv could face an all-out assault.