Russian, US defence ministers discuss strategic stability

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:49 pm

Flags of the US, Russia and Switzerland are pictured in the garden in front of villa La Grange, one day prior to the meeting of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland June 15, 2021. Peter Klaunzer/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategic stability consultations as well as global and regional security issues by phone, Russian defence ministry said, Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give further details on the talks.

In late July, senior US and Russian officials restarted bilateral talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations.

Europe / USA

USA / Russia

