Russian troops sorrounded Kyiv, blocking escape routes: mayor says

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 01:30 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 01:38 am

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were no plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine's capital Kyiv's mayor has been speaking to the Associated Press and says the city is now "encircled" by Russian forces.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were no plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv.

"We can't do that, because all ways are blocked," he said. "Right now we are encircled.

Air raids have been sounding in the city as residents face another night under the threat of air strikes.

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the city of 2.8 million people initially reacted with concern but also a measure of self-possession. However, nerves started fraying when grocery stores began closing and the city's famously deep subway system turned its stations into bomb shelters.

