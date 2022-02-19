Russian region declares emergency over Ukraine refugees

A woman walks to board a bus arranged to evacuate local residents, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Rostov, a Russian region bordering Ukraine declared a state of emergency, citing growing numbers of people arriving from separatist-held areas in Ukraine after they received evacuation orders.

"Given the trend of increasing numbers of people arriving, we consider it appropriate to introduce a state of emergency," Rostov's governor Vasily Golubev said, according to Russian news agencies, report Al Jazeera.

The current head of Russia's emergencies ministry said some 400 people as well as 150 vehicles were involved in operations to receive people arriving from separatist territory.

Emergency services in the Donetsk separatist region said earlier today that more than 6,600 people have been evacuated.