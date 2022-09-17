Russian public's confidence in Putin reaches 81.5%, poll reveals

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
17 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

Russian public's confidence in Putin reaches 81.5%, poll reveals

BSS/AFP
17 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:14 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an unscheduled session of the council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective (CSTO) via a video conference call at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an unscheduled session of the council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective (CSTO) via a video conference call at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 1.2 percentage points in one week, reaching 81.5%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that on Friday published the results of a survey conducted from September 5 to 11 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 81.5% of those polled answered positively (+1.2 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work was 78.3% (+1.5 percentage points over the week)," the report noted.

The Russian government's work was approved by 51.6% of the respondents (+0.9 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's endeavors were approved by 52.5% of those polled (+1 percentage point over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 63.3% of the respondents (+1.8 percentage points over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia's parliamentary factions. Thus, 32.9% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+2.1 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 30% (+0.1 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 9.1% (-1 percentage point over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 18.7% (+2.2 percentage points per week).

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40.7% (+1.3 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 10.3% (no changes). The New People party's figures came to 4.1% (-0.1 percentage points per week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 7.5% (-0.8 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.8% (-0.4 percentage points over the week).

Top News

Russia / Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

53m | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

2h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

15h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

18h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

18h | Videos
An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters