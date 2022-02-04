Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics

World+Biz

Reuters
04 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics

Russia and China are to discuss closer gas and financial ties during Putin's trip, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, and a long-held idea for a new gas pipeline to China is being examined

Reuters
04 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 01:57 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing, where he is expected to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics and hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss closer cooperation amid increasing tensions with the United States.

Russia and China are to discuss closer gas and financial ties during Putin's trip, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, and a long-held idea for a new gas pipeline to China is being examined.

A report from Chinese state television CCTV on Friday afternoon said that Putin had arrived in the Chinese capital, noting that he had, like China, expressed opposition to the "politicization" of the Games.

The Games' opening ceremony will be held later on Friday.

The United States and some of its allies have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games in protest at China's human rights record. China denies any abuses.

Putin and Xi were expected to have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, according to the Kremlin, with new deals being prepared in relation to natural gas.

The Olympics, already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic and to be held within a strictly closed loop, have also been overshadowed by the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The countries coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between the two foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov, in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Before Lavrov, Beijing had not received foreign political guests for almost two years as it tried to keep the country's capital free of Covid-19.

Thousands of Russian troops have massed near the border of Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion, which Moscow denies planning. Russia has asked NATO to bar Ukraine from joining and to pull out of eastern Europe.

Top News

Beijing Olympics 2022 / Russia-China Relations / US-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

3h | Panorama
Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

4h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

28m | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

17h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

17h | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city