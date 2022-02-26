Russian plan to capture me derailed - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been speaking in a video address, saying his country's forces have stopped a Russian plan to capture him overnight and install their own leader.

He also urged Russians to pressure President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion, reports BBC.

"We've derailed their plan," Mr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian forces were in control of Kyiv and the main cities around it, he said.

His country had earned the right to be a member of the European Union, he added.

Ukraine is not currently a member of the EU, but has enshrined in its constitution its aspirations to join the European bloc.